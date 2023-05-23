River Oaks Middle School’s “Code Red” Lockdown Lifted [UPDATE]

*UPDATE* As of 12:13 pm, the lockdown was lifted. An airsoft pellet gun was found on school grounds.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW
CBS17 is reporting that River Oaks Middle School is under a “Code Red” lockdown.
Principal Courtney Blake reported that at 8:45 am, a student told school administration that another student brought a weapon.
“We immediately contacted WCPSS Security and law enforcement and went into a Code Red lockdown,” said Blake. “We will remain under Code Red while law enforcement is searching the building.”
Law enforcement has located and isolated several students who allegedly passed a weapon among each other. They are continuing to search the building for a possible weapon.
Story developing.
