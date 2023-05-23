K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Chatham Community Library will host a four-part film series on Wednesday evenings in June. These events are free and open to the public.

WHAT: Pride Month Film Series

WHEN: Wednesday evenings, June 7 – June 28, 2023 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Holmes Family Meeting Room, Chatham Community Library, 197 NC-87, Pittsboro, NC 27312

THE FILMS: Wednesday, June 7: Philadelphia (1993). Fearing it would compromise his career, lawyer Andrew Beckett hides his homosexuality and HIV status at a powerful Philadelphia law firm. But his secret is exposed when a colleague spots the illness’s telltale lesions. Fired shortly afterwards, Beckett resolves to sue for discrimination. Starring Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, and Roberta Maxwell.

Wednesday, June 14: Deep Run (2015). Cole, a young transgender Christian man, is growing up in rural North Carolina. With his girlfriend, Ashley, he faces significant challenges, including hostile family and church members, and crippling financial burdens. Through all of these trials, their vision of an accepting God never falters. Produced by Susan Sarandon.

Wednesday, June 21: Joe Bell (2020). The true story of a small-town, working-class father who embarks on a walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay.

Wednesday, June 28: The Freedom to Marry (2016). Over the last four decades, the concept of same-sex couples marrying went from a ‘preposterous notion’ to the national law. The Freedom to Marry movement is now known as one of the most successful civil rights campaigns in modern history, but change did not arrive by happenstance.

Residents may visit the libraries’ website www.chathamlibraries.org, or contact the library at (919) 545-8084 for more information on this and other events and programs.

Chatham Community Library To Present Pride Month Film Series was originally published on foxync.com