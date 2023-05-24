Sheldon Reynolds, best known as a vocalist and guitarist with The Commodores and Earth, Wind, and Fire, died this week at the age of 63.

His passing was confirmed by EWF’s Philip Bailey, who posted a tribute to Reynolds on social media early Wednesday. “This news of Sheldon Reynolds’ transition is very sad for all of us who knew and worked with him,” Bailey wrote. “Sheldon vocally had Reese down. That’s what Maurice said when he hired Sheldon to share vocals and play guitar. Sheldon was an excellent addition to the band, a great writer and producer, and a genuinely kind and loving person. He will be missed.”

The Cincinnati native was a member of the iconic group from 1987 to 2002, performing on albums such as Touch The World (1987), Heritage (1990), Millennium (1993), and In The Name of Love (1997). He earned a Grammy nomination with the group in 1994, as the song “Sunday Morning” was up for Best R&B Performance by a Duo/Group With Vocals.

Prior to his time with “The Elements,” Reynolds performed with another iconic group, The Commodores, from 1983 to 1986. He provided backing vocals on the group’s Nightshift album (1983) and played on 1986’s United.

In addition, Reynolds worked on solo projects for EWF’s Maurice White and Philip Bailey, as well as projects for Barbara Weathers, Smokey Robinson, Joey Lawrence, Urban Knights, and Take 6.

Sheldon Reynolds, Vocalist/Guitarist for EWF & Commodores, Dies at 63 was originally published on foxync.com