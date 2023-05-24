Concerns Arise as Welfare Check Conducted on NBA Star Ja Morant Following Cryptic Instagram Posts

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Alarming posts on social media by basketball sensation Ja Morant prompted authorities to conduct a welfare check on the young NBA star yesterday. Morant, a key player for the Memphis Grizzlies, shared several cryptic messages on his Instagram account, causing fans and friends to express their concern for his well-being.

Following the arrival of the authorities, Morant was reportedly cooperative and willingly engaged in conversation about his mental health. The young athlete assured the officers that he was not in immediate danger and that the posts were merely a reflection of his emotional state at the time.

While the exact circumstances surrounding Morant’s emotional state remain private, the welfare check serves as a reminder that mental health concerns can affect anyone, regardless of their success or public image. The incident sheds light on the importance of destigmatizing mental health conversations and seeking support when needed.

As Ja Morant continues to receive the care and support he requires, fans, friends, and the basketball community at large remain hopeful for his well-being and eagerly anticipate his return to the game he loves.