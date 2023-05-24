On The Radar: 7-Year-Old Super Star Rapper Goes Viral [WATCH]

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Dallas, Ft. Worth, we may have the next child super star on our hands. This young talent turning heads goes by the name of King Moore. This young man was discovered by none other than P-Skillz of 97.9 The Beat via social media. Check out his viral freestyle on Flow Time with P-skillz.

This young king says his music was created to inspire listeners to work hard and pursue greatness. In his lyrics he encourages others to “always put in the effort, stay positive, and enjoy the journey while chasing your dreams.”

Checkout ” Pen Game” by King Moore:

He also just recently signed a distribution deal with Beatroot Music , I think it’s safe to say this 7-year-old has bars for day and a bright future ahead; we look forward to following his journey and career.

