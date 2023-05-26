Fetty Wap gets 6 Years Prison for Drug Trafficking

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Fetty Wap pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine in August 2022.

On May 24, 2023, Fetty Wap was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a New York-based drug trafficking scheme.

He was arrested in October 2021 on charges of participating in a conspiracy to smuggle large amounts of drugs, including heroin and fentanyl. Wap and five others were accused of conspiring to possess and distribute more than 100 kilograms of heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine between June 2019 and June 2020.

The scheme consisted of using the U.S. Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, New York.

