Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET

Published on May 26, 2023

Who do you all think will win the battle to buy BET? Who do you think has the money to buy BET? Is it really about who has the money? Should they all team up together and buy BET?

Tyler Perry is one of Black Entertainment Television’s most prolific creators — and just one name in a constellation of stars circling the storied but struggling cable channel.

50 Cent, and Shaquille O’Neal are said to be part of a group that is weighing a bid for BET Media Group, in which current owner Paramount Global has been considering selling a majority stake. Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has also been reported to be considering making an offer.

The business, which includes the BET and VH1 networks, could be worth about $3 billion, based on annual cash flow. Bids are expected in the coming days, according to people close to the process. A Paramount Global spokesperson declined to comment on any potential sale.

Who do you think Deserves to BET?

