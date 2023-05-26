Puppies Ready For Adoption at Second Chance Shelter!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Be prepared for this cuteness overload!

Spend your Memorial Day weekend by visiting Second Chance Animal Shelter in Raleigh, NC for your chance to meet these adorable puppies that will soon be ready for adoption!

There are a few other dogs available and cats as well. A lot of the dogs at Second Chance are being fostered right now which means they are super ready for be adopted and be a perfect fit in your home with your family!

Visit secondchancenc.org for more info and to apply!