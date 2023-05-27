Splash Pad Opening This Weekend In Fuquay-Varina

Beat the heat this summer, May 27, through Labor Day weekend at South Park, 900 S Main Street.

Residents can attend for free but must have a Resident Splash Pad card which can be picked up at the Community Center during regular business hours (Monday-Tuesday 8 am-9 pm; Wednesday-Friday 8 am-5 pm; Saturday 8 am-12 pm). Please bring proof of residency* such as a driver’s license. If you recently moved to Town, please bring in a utility bill, or some other proof of residency, along with your driver’s license. A new card must be issued each year!

*Residents who do not present a valid residency card will be subject to the non-resident fee schedule.

There is a $2 fee per person for non-residents for all-day admission. One parent will be admitted without charge. Children under the age of 2 are free of charge. A resident is defined as someone who lives within the town limits and pays Fuquay-Varina property tax.

All children under the age of 13 are required to have parental/adult supervision.

Fees are payable in cash or by credit card.