Ice Spice Breaks Spotify Streaming Record With Taylor Swift

Ice Spice recently leveled up with a new career milestone thanks to her recent collaboration with Taylor Swift. Spice was tapped by Swift to feature on the remix to her popular hit, “Karma”. The song, which has accumulated over 5.036 million streams it’s first day of release, has now become the biggest streaming debut for a female rapper in Spotify history. To add to the major Spotify milestone, the track has also already accumulated over 7 million views on Youtube. Check out the song below.