DJ Remedy Freestyles: Mojo Music & Moca Mula

*The following videos contain explicit language.*

K975 is the station that keeps you up to date with the latest and greatest in the culture, and you know we take great pride in introducing you to the up-and-coming artists that you need to pay attention to. With that in mind, DJ Remedy would like to introduce you to the latest to bless the K975 studios with their freestyling skills.

First up, we have Mojo Music from Raleigh, by way of Louisiana. Citing Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and J. Cole among his influences, he brings a smooth cadence and flowing lyrics to the mic with ease. His most recent single, “John Wick,” is on all streaming platforms with new music on the way.

Moving on to a talented MC from Columbia, SC, Moca Mula represents for the ladies. Taking pride in being a writer and an MC, she brings a gritty vibe reminiscent of Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy. However, she brings her own swag into it, making her one to watch. Check out her just-released single, “Stars.”