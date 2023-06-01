New Couple Alert! YG and Saweetie Spotted In Cabo Together!

Love is in the air for YG and Saweetie as they were spotted in Cabo on a little baecation.
They were first spotted in Cali during Coachella weekend, but it looks to be definite couple alert after going on this vacation to Cabo.
Check out the pics of these two and are you here for this new couple?
-
Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower
-
Great White Shark Spotted at Myrtle Beach Just Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Rapper Rick Ross For Mayor
-
Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!
-
Rick Ross Gets Permit To Host Car Show On His Property
-
Puppies Ready For Adoption at Second Chance Shelter!
-
Rocky Mount Attractions Open Memorial Day Weekend