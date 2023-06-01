Megan Thee Stallion Says That Rap Is Secondary Right Now To Her “Healing” Process

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For a minute there, Megan Thee Stallion was one of the hottest names in the rap game. But since then, the Houston representative has fallen back from the music scene, and it seems like making records isn’t a priority in her life right now.

Having gone through a very public shaming for her personal life that came to light during the Tory Lanez trial related to her shooting, Megan has taken time off to heal her wounds. In a new interview with InStyle magazine, the “Plan B” rapper explains why music is secondary in her life right now. Telling InStyle that her day ones can expect new work from her when she’s “in a better place,” Thee Stallion says that she’s using this time to heal her wounds, as that should be anyone’s priority when going through the gauntlet called life.

So what has Megan been up to these days as she regroups and pieces herself back together? Well, it looks a lot like what’d you expect from the everyday person who doesn’t have a record deal or a few Grammy awards.

InStyle reports:

These days, that looks like spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows, and simply finding new ways to protect her peace. You can now find her setting boundaries and incorporating rest days into her schedule to take care of both her physical and mental health. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she says. “Life is all about balance.”

Indeed it is.

Though that’s not keeping her from growing her own brand as she continues to be a Revlon global ambassador and use their products to keep her looking fresh when she’s on stage or posting pics on social media. Speaking as to why she chooses Revlon products to keep her beauty shining, Megan says “It keeps my glam looking flawless, especially during festival season when I’m on stage and performing in the summer heat.”

Good job, Revlon. Good job.

While we understand that Megan needs this time to gather herself and get to a better mental place, we hope she doesn’t keep her fans waiting too long for new material. Those Stallion riders might get a bit antsy if they’re kept waiting too long.

What do y’all think of Megan Thee Stallion falling back from the music game for a minute? Let us know in the comments section below.

