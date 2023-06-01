Local

The Original City Of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Karaoke

Published on June 1, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Juneteenth Graphics

Source: @ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

Get ready for a night of good music, good food, and fun times at Carolina Pines!

This event is the best of both worlds, as it will feature musical performances and karaoke, as well as a valuable educational piece on the history of Juneteenth and the holiday’s current representation in our community.

Date: Friday, June 16

Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.

Ages: Family Event

Cost: General Admission $10.00, General Admission Plus $15.00, V.I.P. Admission $20.00

Register on RecLink

 

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

The Original City Of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Karaoke  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close