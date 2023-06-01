Get ready for a night of good music, good food, and fun times at Carolina Pines!
This event is the best of both worlds, as it will feature musical performances and karaoke, as well as a valuable educational piece on the history of Juneteenth and the holiday’s current representation in our community.
Date: Friday, June 16
Time: 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Doors Open at 7:00 p.m.
Ages: Family Event
Cost: General Admission $10.00, General Admission Plus $15.00, V.I.P. Admission $20.00
The Original City Of Raleigh Juneteenth Historical Karaoke was originally published on foxync.com
-
Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower
-
Great White Shark Spotted at Myrtle Beach Just Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Rapper Rick Ross For Mayor
-
Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!
-
Rick Ross Gets Permit To Host Car Show On His Property
-
Puppies Ready For Adoption at Second Chance Shelter!
-
Rocky Mount Attractions Open Memorial Day Weekend