Local

Check Out This Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo On Sunday

Published on June 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Haute Wheels Food Truck Festival

Source: Client Photo / Food & Vine Time Productions

There’s a food truck rodeo happening in Raleigh this weekend to benefit A Place At The Table. Buy tickets here.

JOIN THE TABLE TEAM and…..

Q-spresso, The Spinning Plate, Bulkogi, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes, Locopops, AMPM Burritos, Season It Up Vegan, Goodness GraceUs, and Aries Dish Delivered

& our partners

The Great Raleigh Cleanup, Children’s Home Society of NC, Haven House, ACORNS, Empower All, Healing Transitions, LGBTQ Center, Oak Street Health, Local Start Dental, Diaper Train, and Southlight

 

Sunday, June 4th

11AM-2PM | PARKING LOT ACROSS FROM

A PLACE AT THE TABLE

(Thanks Highwoods for the space)

300 W. Hargett St

 

 

Karen Clark Headshot

Source: PEO Productions / PEO Productions

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Check Out This Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo On Sunday  was originally published on foxync.com

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close