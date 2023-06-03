There’s a food truck rodeo happening in Raleigh this weekend to benefit A Place At The Table. Buy tickets here.
JOIN THE TABLE TEAM and…..
Q-spresso, The Spinning Plate, Bulkogi, Magdalena’s Chimney Cakes, Locopops, AMPM Burritos, Season It Up Vegan, Goodness GraceUs, and Aries Dish Delivered
& our partners
The Great Raleigh Cleanup, Children’s Home Society of NC, Haven House, ACORNS, Empower All, Healing Transitions, LGBTQ Center, Oak Street Health, Local Start Dental, Diaper Train, and Southlight
Sunday, June 4th
11AM-2PM | PARKING LOT ACROSS FROM
A PLACE AT THE TABLE
(Thanks Highwoods for the space)
300 W. Hargett St
Check Out This Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo On Sunday was originally published on foxync.com
