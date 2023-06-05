Basketball

Kenny Smith (TNT host) doesn’t think Bronny James will make it to the NBA

Published on June 5, 2023

Kenny Smith, one of the four hosts of the Emmy Award-winning sports show “Inside the NBA” on TNT, does not believe that LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. has what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Smith says it is “improbable” that James has the requisite skill set to play with his legendary father, LeBron James, which has been the dad’s dream for many years.

“Seventy-five years of basketball, there’s only been 5,100 players that touch a floor,” Smith said on BigBoyTV. “So to be waiting on your son to be one of those 5,100, that doesn’t even make sense, like, he’s not waiting on his son. He’s wishing his son will make it.”

As it stands now, Bronny James is going to have to negotiate a lot of pressure and obstacles at USC. With No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier and Dennis Rodman’s son, D.J. Rodman, transferring from Washington State to Southern Cal, a lot of eyes are going to be on the program in the fall of 2023 and beyond.

Do yall think he has what it takes to play in the NBA?

