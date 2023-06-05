Win Tickets To See Toosii Live At The Ritz August 10th!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Toosii just dropped a fire album, Naujour, on us this past Friday and you know he is going on tour too!

He’s going to be performing live at The Ritz in Raleigh on August 10th!

If you want to win a pair of tickets, listen to me, Ayeeedubb, all this week from 10am-3p to play to grab those tickets.