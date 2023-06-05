Triangle Restaurant Week Kicks Off June 5th!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week event is set to run the week of June 5-11, 2023. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $40, $45, $50) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and the days they plan to offer these specials menus as many have changed due to post pandemic operations.

“We are thrilled to be joining TRW and kicking off our grand opening of Saffron Indian Cuisine in Morrisville ” , said Chef Garner Rawat. ” I’m excited to bring the community on a culinary journey like no other. Saffron Indian Cuisine is more than just a restaurant—it’s the culmination of passion, creativity, and dedication to the art of Indian cooking and we invite everyone to come and experience the unique flavors, spices, and culture of India right here in our restaurant.“

“LuluBangBang is excited about this summer’s event. We have two new chefs, Joo Eun and Moontripakdee “Koi” Srisude, who specialize in sushi and hand-crafted specialties from the Wok station. We hope to give our Triangle guests an opportunity to enjoy the new menu we are presenting at LuLuBangBang.” Said Kenny who manages LuLuBangBang.

“We are still recovering from a post pandemic world and have seen a significant drop in restaurant participation due to supply chain shortages and an increase in food prices. These continued obstacles the eateries are facing has also led to some restaurants picking a higher price point for their menu and only offering two courses instead of three.” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “We are very excited to still be able to offer this event since many people look forward to it year after year.”

“Restaurant week is still an event that many folks look forward to participating in and though we are not at 100+ restaurants like we were pre pandemic, this summer’s event marks the highest participation we have seen since January 2020, and that is great news! ” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week.



Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 125 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants.



During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30, $40, $45 & $50 varying by location.



Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.



For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com

Triangle Restaurant Week Kicks Off June 5th! was originally published on foxync.com