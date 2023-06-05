Ayeeedubb

Okay Joe! President and First Lady are Heading to NC this Friday!

Published on June 5, 2023

President Joe Biden and President Obama

If you see a lot of black vans and sprinters, that’s just the President driving by.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to North Carolina on Friday.

The Bidens will be visiting Rocky Mount and Fort Liberty as part of the president’s Investing in America agenda.

He plans to discuss how career-connected learning and workforce training programs prepare students for good-paying jobs in North Carolina.

During his visit at Fort Liberty, the President and First Lady will meet with service members and their families and deliver remarks at an event supporting Joining Forces.

 

