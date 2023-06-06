Metro Boomin presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack is DOPE!!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack from and Inspired by the Motion Picture,” on which he serves as the Executive Producer.

Embracing his passion for both music and superheroes, Metro Boomin has assembled an all-star lineup of musical talents to contribute to this groundbreaking soundtrack. Joining forces with the Grammy-winning producer are industry heavyweights including 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Future, James Blake, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Nas, Nav, Offset, Swae Lee, Wizkid, and more. This star-studded collaboration promises to deliver an electrifying musical experience that perfectly complements the forthcoming film.

This is a DOPE soundtrack Check it out.