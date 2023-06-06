Local

NC Under Code Orange Wednesday Due To Canadian Wildfires

Wildfires cause spike in air pollution; Warning issued for NC natives with respiratory conditions.

Published on June 6, 2023

Code Orange Air Quality Alert issued for parts of Tri-State area after wildfires in eastern Canada

Heads up, North Carolinians! If you’re seeing a little haze outside, that’s because you’re seeing smoke from massive wildfires in Canada.

The wildfires, which originated in the province of Nova Scotia and spread to Quebec, resulted in hazy skies covering a wide portion of the U.S. Now, they have caused a significant spike in air pollution that’s now affecting the Carolinas and prompting air quality alerts.

As reported by WRAL, the Triangle is currently under a “Code Yellow,” which is normal for summer. However, we will be bumped up to “Code Orange” on Wednesday, June 7. This means that the air quality will pose a threat for “sensitive groups” of citizens.

“Sensitive groups” include children, older adults, active people, and people with heart or lung diseases, asthma, and other pre-existing respiratory conditions. People in this group are advised to limit time outdoors under a “Code Orange” alert.

We will return to “Code Yellow” on Thursday, June 8.

