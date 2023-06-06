Blame It On Florida! Man Robs Store With Cardboard Box On Head

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It is always something crazy going on in Florida. A man was arrested after video shows him robbing a phone repair store all while wearing a cardboard box on his head to hide his identity.

The owner of Irepair Tech, located at 4500 Northwest 183rd Street in Miami Gardens, shared the video with a local news station that shows the man sporting a cardboard box on his head, shattering the glass displays and reaching in to grab the phones.

Jeremias Berganza, the store’s owner, told the news that the incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday when he saw the man’s face on the surveillance video and started to investigate around the shopping plaza where his business is located.

He said he asked people to let him know if the saw the suspect and in time found out the culprit was at the same plaza drinking with his friends at a nearby liquor store.

Berganza called the Miami Gardens Police Department and the man was later arrested.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Claude Vincent Griffin, was charged with grand theft, burglary, criminal mischief, cocaine possession and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Berganza, the theif stole 19 iPhones and $8,000 in cash — a total of $15,000 were stolen.

See his mugshot here = https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/man-arrested-after-video-shows-him-robbing-miami-gardens-phone-repair-store-with-box-on-his-head/3046964/