Free Summer Meals For Kids In Wake County

Come for Storytime, Stay for Lunch

On Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m., learn about the significance of Juneteenth and the celebration of freedom from slavery. We’ll read the children’s book “Juneteenth for Mazie” and visit the tenant house to learn about what freedom meant to the enslaved community at Oak View. Participants will create a take-home reminder by decorating their own Juneteenth flag.

Free and open to all ages, recommended for ages 4-8. Registration is required for all storytime participants. After the program, children under 18 can visit the Bluebird Shelter for a free lunch.