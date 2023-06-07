Free Summer Meals For Kids In Wake County

This summer, Historic Oak View is once again a host site for the Summer Food free lunch program! In partnership with the Wake County School System, free lunches will be provided to children under 18, Monday through Friday at the park’s Bluebird Shelter. No pre-registration required. Meals must be eaten on site. Stop by for a free lunch from 11 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday, from June 19 until August 4, 2022. Any child under 18 years of age qualifies for a free meal.
Visit the Bookmobile on Mondays
The Wake County Library’s Bookmobile will be at the Bluebird Shelter every Monday (except July 3) during the Summer Food Program. Visit the Bookmobile each Monday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., to sign up for a library card, check out item and return borrowed materials.
Come for Storytime, Stay for Lunch
On Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m., learn about the significance of Juneteenth and the celebration of freedom from slavery. We’ll read the children’s book “Juneteenth for Mazie” and visit the tenant house to learn about what freedom meant to the enslaved community at Oak View. Participants will create a take-home reminder by decorating their own Juneteenth flag.
Free and open to all ages, recommended for ages 4-8. Registration is required for all storytime participants. After the program, children under 18 can visit the Bluebird Shelter for a free lunch.
