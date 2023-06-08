NC High School Senior Prank Leaves 7 Students Charged

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Seven students in the Alamance-Burlington school system were charged after senior pranks at six schools caused more than $4,000 worth of damage.

The school district shared the images of the damage reported at Walter Williams High School, Western, Eastern, Southern, Cummings and Graham high schools.

WXII reports the students were able to gain access through the gym and, in one case, through the roof.

The pictures show a moped and traffic barrier on school roofs, damage to classrooms and hallways, a courtyard littered with toilet paper, multiple walls that were “egged” and eight toilets and six urinals filled with concrete. The vandals also stacked picnic tables and scattered dead fish around campus.

The vandalism caused more than $4,000 in damage, according to the school district.

Seven students have been charged. The district said 86 students were involved altogether, and 82 of those students were seniors and will not be participating in graduation.