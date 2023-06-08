First Friday Movie Series At Moore Square

Grab a blanket or a chair and meet your friends at Moore Square each First Friday for a fun & free feature film! Attendees will enjoy pre-show entertainment on theme with each movie before a full-length screening outside under the stars. The series is free & open to the public and food will be available for purchase on-site.

2023 Feature Films

• July 7 – Men in Black (1997)

• Aug. 4 – The Princess and the Frog (2009)

• Sept. 1 – Back to the Future (1985)

• Oct. 6 – The Mummy (1999)

• Nov. 3 – Coco (2017)

• Dec. 1 – Home Alone (1990)

Pop-Up Carolinas Market

Before our feature film each month, Popup Carolinas will present the First Friday Pop-Up Market! Shop a curated collection of arts and crafts, baked goods, body products and more! All vendors are local to the Triangle.

Dates: First Friday of each month, March through December

Time: 5 p.m. -9 p.m.

Movies start at dusk, approximately 6:30 p.m. for the March movie

Movie times will change with the season. Please verify the movie start time on the Moore Square Event calendar. Movies may be postponed for inclement weather. Please call 919-996-6486 for additional information.