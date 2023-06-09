NC Museum Of History Looking For College Interns

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The North Carolina Museum of History is currently searching for college interns.

General Details and Overall Requirements

Details on our program vary by semester, but please see below for some basic requirements applicable to most positions.

Only currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students are eligible to apply for museum internship positions.

Undergraduate applicants must have at least completed their first year of college before beginning an internship. Undergraduates must have a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale. Graduate students must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The number of hours the intern is expected to work vary depending on the project and the requirements of the student’s academic program. Depending on the specific position, internship hours may be completed by working virtually, on-site at the museum, or a combination of both. Internships at the North Carolina Museum of History are unpaid, volunteer positions.

Internship opportunities

Curatorial Research Internship

The Curation Section at the North Carolina Museum of History is looking for a motivated intern who is comfortable conducting independent historical research. This intern would work with the Chief Curator and at least one other curator during the fall 2023 semester to develop research files for use during the development of upcoming museum exhibits. Currently, the museum is involved in early planning for a major renovation with all new exhibitions.

Research topics would vary but would include identifying a variety of notable North Carolinians and gathering relevant biographical information for them. The intern would also identify available primary sources and compile relevant information from various secondary sources on diverse topics related to North Carolina history. If time allows, they might also conduct image research for upcoming exhibitions.

The Curatorial Research Intern will be expected to:

• Conduct research on several topics simultaneously.

• Compile digital and/or paper files for use by multiple curators.

• Have excellent written and oral communication skills.

• Be familiar with the basics of historical research utilizing both primary and secondary sources.

• Be able to conduct research online and occasionally onsite.

• Be able to schedule brief weekly check-ins online during business hours.

Time Commitment:

The research for this internship can primarily be conducted remotely, with regular online check-ins and occasional onsite time (to utilize the staff library or nearby State Library of North Carolina and/or State Archives).

The intern will be expected to work between 10-15 hours per week, but staff are willing to be flexible depending on the intern’s availability. A daily schedule will be determined upon hire that will best suit the needs of the intern and their supervisors.

______________________________

Collections Management Internship

The Collections Management section is responsible for the stewardship, safety, and care of the Museum of History’s (MOH) collection, which contains over 150,000 artifacts that tell the story of North Carolina. Interns will gain unique behind-the-scenes experience in basic collections management practices and protocols, including cataloging, object inventory, object handling, condition reporting, database management, and digital imaging. Interns will work with the MOH collection while developing relationships with the Collections Management section registrars, conservators, and artifact preparators, as well as other sections of the museum. Interns will collaborate closely with an assistant registrar and registrar on a variety of hands-on projects.

Projects:

The Collections Management intern will assist with projects such as:

• Digitization and object photography

• Cataloging and documentation

• Object-handling, inventory, packing, and object re-housing

• Registration tasks including filing, database entry, and digital file organization

• Cleaning and organizing storage and exhibition spaces

• Assisting with other projects as needed

The Collections Management Intern must:

• Have excellent oral and written communication skills, organizational skills, and attention to detail.

• Be able to work both collaboratively and independently.

• Have strong computer skills and proficiency in Microsoft Office; experience with Re:discovery Proficio or other collection management databases is a plus.

• Be comfortable bending and lifting (up to 15 pounds) and the use of a ladder may be necessary.

• Able to work with delicate or fragile materials, including manual dexterity.

• Have knowledge of/experience in public history, history, museum studies, anthropology, archaeology, art history, and related disciplines and want to gain hands-on experience in museum-related work.

Time Commitment:

This internship is fully in-person and on-site at the North Carolina Museum of History. Hours are flexible on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The schedule will be determined based on the intern’s availability and the needs of MOH staff.

How to Apply

Applicant must submit completed internship application, cover letter, resume, and unofficial transcripts for all colleges/universities attended to be considered for a museum internship. Please submit all application materials to internship coordinator Kathy Gleditsch at Kathleen.Gleditsch@ncdcr.gov by the deadline.

Click here for application.

Questions?

Contact Internship Coordinator Kathy Gleditsch at kathleen.gleditsch@ncdcr.gov.

