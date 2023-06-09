Don’t Miss Friday Night On White In Wake Forest!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Grab the family and get ready to enjoy live music, vendors and food trucks at Friday Night On White in downtown Wake Forest! Hosted by Foxy 107/104’s Karen Clark!

2023 Schedule

Know Before You Go

Concerts get underway at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.

Last call for outside beer is 8:50 p.m.

Festivities along South White Street end at 9:30 p.m.

#FNOW

Tag your posts and photos! Attendants sharing on social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #FNOW.

Food

While you’re downtown, you’re invited to visit the variety of downtown dining establishments or enjoy delicious food from a variety of food trucks that will be on site at each event.

Please note that some trucks may offer a limited menu at large events such as Friday Night on White and that menu options may change due to ingredient availability.

Food and dessert trucks scheduled to participate on June 9 include Virgil’s Jamaica, Cousins Maine Lobster, VFW Chuck Wagon, Charlie’s Kabob Grill on Wheels, Lumpy’s Ice Cream, Cocoa Forte Cheesecake, Waves Shave Ice, Baton Rouge Cuisine, Crispy Gyoza, Empanadas RD, Warehouse BBQ, How ‘bout Burger, and La Katrina Tacos.

FOOD TRUCK MENUS

Adult Beverages

No outside alcohol or coolers will be permitted during the event, but beer and wine will be available for purchase within the festival area starting at 5 p.m. Alcohol vendors manage their own alcohol sales and are responsible for identification checks as required by law.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at Norse Brewing or at the event starting at 5 p.m. Tickets may then be redeemed at the event for a pint of beer for each ticket redeemed. Unused tickets may be redeemed during normal business hours at Norse Brewing.

Tokens may be purchased in advance at White Street Brewing or at the event starting at 5 p.m. Tokens may then be redeemed at the event for a pint of beer for each token redeemed. Unused tokens may be redeemed during normal business hours at White Street Brewing.

Designated drivers are eligible to receive two free tickets for a free bottled water at the Wake Forest Police Department Junior Cadets/Wake Forest Fire Department Explorers tent located on Owen Avenue.

Reduce Your Time in the Beer Line

Due to the incredible crowds that turn out for Friday Night on White, the lines for beer are sometimes long – but they move fast. You can help us reduce the wait times even more by remembering the following:

When approaching the front of the line, be prepared to move to the next available server.

While standing in line, read the beer descriptions and know which one you want to order or ask about.

Restrooms

Restrooms are located in the following areas:

Parking lot with food trucks located off South White Street and to the right of NC General Stores

Jones Avenue near intersection of South White Street

Fidelity Bank Parking lot off East Owen Avenue

South White Street behind the stage across from The Cotton Company

There is also a diaper changing station tent located on East Owen Avenue.

Parking

Free parking is available along several side streets and parking lots in downtown Wake Forest, including Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

However, some parking lots may appear to be public, when in fact they are private, such as the Renaissance Plaza parking lot. Read all signage in the parking lot to determine what type of lot you are using. Private lots are intended for business patrons only. Public lots that are open to Friday Night on White attendees are clearly marked.

Learn more about where to park during Friday Night on White

Uber & Lyft

Anyone planning to use Uber or Lyft to take you to or from Friday Night on White (FNOW) is encouraged to set the Wake Forest Town Hall, 301 S. Brooks St., as the destination and pickup location.

Streets in the FNOW event area close at 2:00 pm and remain closed until cleared and cleaned, which is typically around 11-11:30 pm. By designating Town Hall as the destination and/or pickup location, you’ll make it easier for yourself and your driver to connect, plus the festivities along South White Street are only a short block away.

Items Allowed & Not Allowed

Bring a lawn chair and blanket – but if you bring a lawn chair and/or blanket, please place them in the street – not on the sidewalk. Please leave the sidewalks open for pedestrians.

Please leave your coolers and outside alcoholic beverages at home.

Also, as much as we love your furry family members, we respectfully ask that you please leave your pets at home.

Weather Updates

In the event of inclement weather on the day of a concert, organizers will announce a decision on whether to proceed as early as possible. Updated concert information will be posted on the Town’s website, Nextdoor site and Facebook page. Smart phone users who have downloaded the Town app will also receive a push notification message concerning any schedule changes. Please note: Due to the popularity of FNOW, organizers will make every effort to proceed with the concert as scheduled. However, when severe weather threatens, the safety of visitors, sponsors and performers is our number one priority. As a result, decisions on whether to continue or cancel a concert are based entirely on the potential risks posed by inclement weather.

Review our weather policy

Friday Night on White App

Android and iPhone users can have a handy pocket guide to Friday Night on White in the palm of their hands by downloading the Town of Wake Forest app and utilizing the app’s “Friday Night on White” function. Designed to offer smart phone users instant access to important details about this year’s outdoor music series, the function includes parking information, weather updates and more.

IPhone, iPod Touch, iPad, and Android users can download the Town’s free app by searching for “Town of Wake Forest” on iTunes, in the iPhone app store, or in Google Play or by scanning the appropriate QR code.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Don’t Miss Friday Night On White In Wake Forest! was originally published on foxync.com