Lil Baby said “We got to change” as he Speaks at Slain Atlanta Teen’s Funeral

Lil Baby and Young Dro spoke at the funeral of an Atlanta teenager who was the victim of gun violence at a graduation celebration. Atlanta police officers said there was a shooting at a graduation party in the parking lot of Mays High School on May 28 around 2:30 a.m., Fox5 reported. As a result of the shooting, 16 year-old Bre’Asia Powell died and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized for his wounds.

“What I do want to say to the youth and the younger generation … I’m with y’all- we have to change,” Lil Baby said at the service. “I’m saying that as a ‘we’ …,” he continued in a clip uploaded by ALL URBAN CENTRAL.

“A lot of times when people talk, it’s [focused] on younger males, but I’m speaking for the females and the males because the females may make the males think this and that’s cool and it’s not. The young boys [are] doing this and that to prove to the community that they’re cool. When all of it, in the end, is not cool. The same girl that was with you is going to be with the opps when you go to jail.”

Young Dro also shared some words at the service. Get you some friends to push you to your potential,” Dro said, in a clip uploaded by Fox 5, “and you have to listen to these adults, too.