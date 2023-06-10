Strategies for Growing Your DBE Certified Business
Wednesday, June 14th
GoTriangle Offices | 4600 Emperor Blvd, Durham, NC | 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Join us at GoTriangle offices on June 14th to learn more about how to grow your DBE certified business.
A variety of speakers will share:
- Benefits of being DBE certified and the process
- Resources for becoming DBE certified and for navigating the procurement process for capital contracts
- Tips for navigating the post-COVID labor and supply market.
- What opportunities are available for DBE contracts in the Triangle
There will also be an opportunity for those who attend to network with one another and meet Primes.
Speakers include:
- Benny F. Sloan Jr., DBE certification manager at the NC Department of Transportation
- Robert Lancaster, president of BREE & Associates, Inc. in Durham
- Tammie Hall-Roberts CCA, MCA, assistant county manager, Community Prosperity, Durham County
Brunch will be included.
GoTriangle’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program was originally published on foxync.com
-
Check Out Da Brat’s Baby Shower
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Dani Leigh Locked Up For DUI!
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis
-
Great White Shark Spotted at Myrtle Beach Just Before Memorial Day Weekend
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
53rd Annual Bimbe Cultural Arts Festival
-
NC High School Senior Prank Leaves 7 Students Charged