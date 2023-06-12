Where Is Our Harriet Tubman Dollar Bill?!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a setback to the much-anticipated redesign of the $20 bill featuring Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and women’s rights activist, the project has encountered unforeseen delays. The initiative, announced during the Obama administration, aimed to honor Tubman’s remarkable legacy by replacing the current face of the bill, President Andrew Jackson, with her portrait. However, the timeline for its implementation has now been pushed back due to a series of unexpected obstacles.

While the project gained renewed momentum under the Biden administration, logistical challenges and bureaucratic hurdles have further contributed to the postponement. Securing the necessary approvals from the various regulatory bodies involved in the currency redesign process has proven to be a complex and time-consuming endeavor.

Reports are now saying that the Tubman bill will be available December 30, 2030, but there is also going to be a new $10 bill in the works too to come out in 2026.