Trap Museum Executive James Miller Talks ‘Trapper of the Year’

James Miller, Vice President of Marketing for the Trap Museum connected with Posted On The Corner’s DJ Misses at the Trapper of The Year Art Exhibit event hosted by Big Bank of the Big Facts Podcast.

The owner of Smooth Marketing spoke about the Inspiration for “Trapper of the Year,” telling Misses the concept was a team effort. “We just really wanted to celebrate artists and really put them on a pedestal and really celebrate them for their year of hard work, whether it’s in the community,” says Miller. “You know, of course on the charts and also just all around. So this is our third installment. We started off. The first one was with little baby. We did Moneybagg Yo last year and this year its Future.”

