Pat Sajak From The Wheel Of Fortune is Retiring After 40 Years!

Call it an end of an era. Long time host of the game show, The Wheel Of Fortune, is retiring after being on the show for 40 seasons.
Pat Sajak tweeted that this will be his last season hosting on the show.
“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months.
“Many thanks to you all.”
Some people are curious to see who will be the new host, but they have not made any official announcements. Some fans wouldn’t mind seeing Vanna White become the new host, or even Pat’s daughter Maggie who has been the Social Correspondent on the show.
