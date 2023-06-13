Music

YEN Lucci Turned Down Plea Deal

Published on June 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atlanta rapper YEN Lucci turned down a plea deal from prosecutors in which he would have to serve 20 years behind bars. With that sort of legal assertion, either Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Bennett, is expecting a better deal to be offered or plans to go to trial.

Lucci is still waiting to go to trial after 2.5 years in custody.

Would you take the plea deal?

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close