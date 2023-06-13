YEN Lucci Turned Down Plea Deal

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Atlanta rapper YEN Lucci turned down a plea deal from prosecutors in which he would have to serve 20 years behind bars. With that sort of legal assertion, either Lucci, whose real name is Rashawn Bennett, is expecting a better deal to be offered or plans to go to trial.

Lucci is still waiting to go to trial after 2.5 years in custody.

Would you take the plea deal?