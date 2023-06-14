Just Stop : Disney Is Planning A Live Action Remake of Bambi?!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After the success of The Little Mermaid live action movie, looks like Disney is already getting ready for their next one.

Oscar-winner Sarah Polley is in talks to direct a live-action Bambi film for Disney.

According to Deadline, the writer-director, who recently won the Academy award for best adapted screenplay for Women Talking, is in discussions with the studio on the project which would use photorealistic CGI.

Based on the book by Felix Salten, Bambi tells the story of a young deer who must find a new family when his mother is killed. It was released in 1942 and while it had mixed reviews at the time, it has since been seen as one of Disney’s greatest films. It received a sequel in 2006.

This year will also see the release of Bambi: The Reckoning, a horror film where Bambi becomes “a vicious killing machine” from the director of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Disney’s forthcoming live-action slate includes Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, set to be released in 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King directed by Barry Jenkins and Lilo and Stitch from Dean Fleischer Camp, who recently received positive notices for Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On.