Denver Nuggets Wins First Franchise NBA Championship!

The NBA Finals are officially over, and the Denver Nuggets are your 2022-23 NBA Champions. After the 94-89 victory in Game 5 at the Ball Arena, Nikola Jokic added another MVP to his name, NBA Finals MVP.
Jokic scored 28 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists in the game-clincher. The win is the first in the history of the Nuggets franchise. After the game, Jokic said to ESPN’s Lisa Salters: “It’s good. It’s good. The job is done, and we can go home now.”
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Jokic is now the third second-round pick to win Finals MVP, joining Willis Reed and Dennis Johnson. He also joins Giannis Antentokounmpo, Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only international players to win Finals MVP.
Murray added 14 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds in what was a grinder of a defensive game. “I knew once we were healthy, we could do it,” Murray said to ESPN at the conclusion of the game.
Did you think Denver was going to win?
