Bash N Brunch: Register To Win

Published on May 31, 2023

Join HOT 107.9 for the official conclusion of Birthday Bash ATL 2023 weekend.

Sponsored By: Remy Martin & Peach State Health Plan

Door Open at 1pm and ends at 5pm

Free drink tickets and fully catered brunch with entry.

Music by HOT 107.9 and party with your favorite HOT 107.9 personalities!

Bash N Brunch: Register To Win  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

