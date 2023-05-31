Join HOT 107.9 for the official conclusion of Birthday Bash ATL 2023 weekend.
Sponsored By: Remy Martin & Peach State Health Plan
Door Open at 1pm and ends at 5pm
Free drink tickets and fully catered brunch with entry.
Music by HOT 107.9 and party with your favorite HOT 107.9 personalities!
Bash N Brunch: Register To Win was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former "Cabaret" Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Floyd Mayweather Jr-John Gotti III Fight Ends in Complete Havoc[WATCH]
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
NC High School Senior Prank Leaves 7 Students Charged