Duke University Offering Free Tuition!

In True Tuition Tuesday fashion, Duke University is granting free tuition to families earning less than $150K!
Starting in the fall 2023 semester, all admitted undergraduate students from North Carolina and South Carolina whose families make less than $150,000 will receive full tuition grants to the university. The free tuition will be available to existing Duke students as well as first-year enrollees.
Additionally, any family from the Carolinas with an annual income of less than $65,000 will receive financial assistance for housing, meals, some course materials or other campus expenses on top of the full tuition grant.
The free tuition program will not affect Duke’s admissions process, which is among the toughest in the Carolinas. According to Duke’s website, the average SAT score for undergrads ranges from 1500 to 1570 and an average ACT score of 33 to 35.
