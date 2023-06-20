Raphael Saadiq Drops “Revisiting” Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates

After making the official announcement back in March, the tour dates for the highly-anticipated Tony! Toni! Toné! reunion tour have finally dropped.
Raphael Saadiq posted the dates on his Instagram account Tuesday morning (June 20), dubbing the tour a “revisit” rather than a reunion. Either way, it will be the first time that the classic lineup (Saadiq, D’wayne Wiggins and Timothy Christian Riley) have performed in this capacity in nearly 30 years.
The tour kicks off September 21 in Birmingham, AL and will run through mid-November. The band will make their visit to the Triangle on October 1, with a performance at Durham Performing Arts Center (DPAC).
Tickets for “Raphael Saadiq Revisits Tony! Toni! Toné: Just Me and You Tour” go on sale Friday, June 23, and fans can visit Saadiq’s official website to sign up for presale access.
TOUR DATES
Sept. 21 – Birmingham, AL – Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex
Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
Sept. 24 – Oxon Hill, MD – MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino
Sept. 26 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric Baltimore
Sept. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sept. 30 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Oct. 1 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center
Oct. 5 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 8 – Cleveland, OH – KeyBank State Theatre
Oct. 10 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre
Oct. 11 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 12 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
Oct. 13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Oct. 19 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
Oct. 20 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
Oct. 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Moran Theater
Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
Oct. 26 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
Oct. 27 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park
Oct. 29 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Nov. 10 – Las Vegas, NV – The Pearl Concert Theater
Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Nov. 14 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre
Nov. 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Raphael Saadiq Drops “Revisiting” Tony! Toni! Toné! Tour Dates was originally published on foxync.com
