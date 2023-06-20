Domino’s Will Now Let You Order Pizza With No Address Needed

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

In a groundbreaking move, Domino’s Pizza has unveiled a game-changing feature that is set to transform the way we order and receive deliveries. Say goodbye to the hassle of providing lengthy addresses or struggling to describe your location accurately, as Domino’s introduces map-based ordering, eliminating the need for a physical address altogether.

With this innovative approach, customers can now simply open the Domino’s app or website and pinpoint their exact location on a map. By integrating cutting-edge geolocation technology, Domino’s can precisely identify the customer’s desired delivery spot, whether it be a park, beach, or even an address-less location.

By adopting this map-based system, Domino’s aims to simplify the ordering process and cater to customers who may not have a traditional physical address, such as those enjoying a picnic, meeting friends at a local landmark, or even organizing an impromptu gathering at a unique venue. It also proves to be a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, as they can now have their favorite Domino’s treats delivered directly to their hiking trails, campsites, or other outdoor hotspots.

So, the next time you find yourself craving a piping hot Domino’s pizza but can’t quite put your finger on an exact address, fear not! Simply whip out your phone, drop a pin, and let Domino’s take care of the rest, as they revolutionize pizza delivery one location at a time.