Free Smoothie Day in The Triangle for June 21!

Today is the first day of a summer, so celebrate by getting a free smoothie today which is also Free Smoothie Day!

These offers are only valid at participating locations. You may want to verify with your local restaurant if they are honoring the promotion.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

On June 21, Tropical Smoothie Cafe reward members will get a free 24 oz. smoothie with a food purchase when you redeem the reward in their app at participating locations. See the offer on their website.

Jamba

On June 21, Jamba is offering a medium Mystery Smoothie for $5 when you use the promo code MYSTERY5 in the Jamba app or on Jamba.com. The offer is only valid on 6/21/23 at participating locations. This deal is not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. A service fee applies to online, in app, and some call-in orders. See the offer posted on their Facebook page.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is doing giveaways on their Instagram page this week.

Clean Juice