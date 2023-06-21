Help Neighbors Survive the Heat this Summer with Cool for Wake

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

With temperatures in the 80s this week, many of us will crank down the thermostat to stay cool. But many people who live in Wake County don’t have air conditioning, and there’s an easy way for you to help them beat the heat.

Every year, from mid-May through mid-September, dozens of residents are donating to Cool for Wake, a popular program aimed at helping those in need stay comfortable during the summer heat. Through a partnership with the RRAR REALTOR® Giving Network, the program provides fans and air conditioners to qualifying households, making the hot, humid North Carolina summers a little easier to bear.

“Today is the first day of summer and we know temperatures can quickly turn dangerous when someone doesn’t have working AC,” said Susan Evans, vice chair, Wake County Board of Commissioners. “The fans and air conditioners that Cool for Wake provides can be a lifeline for someone struggling to keep their home cool. But we need the community’s help to ensure that we have enough resources to meet the demand.”

Donating to Cool for Wake

The easiest way to help Cool for Wake is to make a financial donation online. All funds received go directly to families in need, as program administrative costs are funded through the Wake County budget. Plus, the donations are tax-deductible. The program also accepts in-kind donations of new or gently used fans and air conditioners.



Air conditioners are purchased and delivered through the RRAR REALTOR® Giving Network. On average, Cool for Wake gives out more than 25 AC units and 100 fans per season. Residents are responsible for installing the AC units.

“REALTORS® have big hearts and care about the health and safety of neighbors,” said Heather Thompson, Executive Director of RRAR REALTOR® Giving Network. “There is always a waiting list for volunteers to participate in the Cool for Wake program.”



Applying for Cool for Wake

Households eligible for Cool for Wake can request a fan or AC unit through their social worker or reach out to Denise Kissel at (919) 212-7083 or denise.kissel@wake.gov

To qualify for the program applicants must:

Meet income requirements

Have at least one person over the age of 60 or 12 and under within the household

Not have another source of cooling for the home

Some households may be eligible for a window air conditioning unit if they meet the above criteria and have at least one person with a documented history of a chronic respiratory illness.

Qualifying applicants will receive one fan or air conditioner per household.

Learn more about Cool for Wake.

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Help Neighbors Survive the Heat this Summer with Cool for Wake was originally published on foxync.com