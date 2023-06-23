Uh Oh! Frozen Fruit Recall Due to Listeria Contamination!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of multiple frozen fruit products and fruit blends due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

According to the FDA notice, the following recalled products were distributed at multiple retailers including grocery chains in North Carolina. See the full list of products and lot numbers on the FDA website.

The recall is linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, according to the FDA recall notice.

According to the recall, there have been no illnesses in conjunction with this fruit recall.