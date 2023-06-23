Uh Oh! Frozen Fruit Recall Due to Listeria Contamination!

Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of SunOpta Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of multiple frozen fruit products and fruit blends due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
According to the FDA notice, the following recalled products were distributed at multiple retailers including grocery chains in North Carolina. See the full list of products and lot numbers on the FDA website.
The recall is linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, according to the FDA recall notice.
According to the recall, there have been no illnesses in conjunction with this fruit recall.
“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician,” the FDA recall indicates.
If you have this recalled product in your freezer, do not eat it. Return it to the store for a refund or throw it out.
