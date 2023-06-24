Drake Releases Poetry Book & Announces New Album

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Drake surprised fans with the release of his new poetry book and kept the surprises coming by also announcing a new album.

Drake is officially an author after announcing the release of his new poetry book on Friday, June 23rd. Via Instagram, the rapper notified his fans that the new book, Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness By Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham, would be available on his website DrakeRelated.Com,where it can be purchased for $19.95. In a newspaper promotion for the new book, Drake included a QR code that led to a website announcing the release of a new album to coincide with the book. “I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS,” the site read. No release was mentioned on the website. Check out the announcements below.

https://titlesruineverything.com/