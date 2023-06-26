Ayeeedubb

Want To Go Fishing On The Fourth? No License Required!

Published on June 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
2015 Celebration of Freedom

Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

It’s illegal to fish without a fishing license in North Carolina — except on the Fourth of July.

Free Fishing Day, sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, occurs annually on July 4. It was authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994.

Those who go fishing will still be required to follow the state’s fishing regulations, like daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions. A list is available online.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”

Fishing sites are expected to be crowded on July 4 and all weekend. Officials shared the following tips for people :

  • Be patient and remain calm until an open parking space is available.
  • Wait your turn in the launch line. Don’t block or cut off others.
  • Park your vehicle and trailer while someone moves the boat away from the ramp.
  • Recruit someone to move the boat away from the ramp while you retrieve your vehicle and trailer.
  • Observe no-wake zones and be cautious.

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023
Close