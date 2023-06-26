Want To Go Fishing On The Fourth? No License Required!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s illegal to fish without a fishing license in North Carolina — except on the Fourth of July.

Free Fishing Day, sponsored by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, occurs annually on July 4. It was authorized by the N.C. General Assembly in 1994.

Those who go fishing will still be required to follow the state’s fishing regulations, like daily possession limits and bait and tackle restrictions. A list is available online.

“Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity for families to enjoy some quality time together on the water,” said Christian Waters, the agency’s chief of the Inland Fisheries Division. “Fishing is relatively inexpensive activity that anyone, no matter what their age or skill level, can enjoy.”

Fishing sites are expected to be crowded on July 4 and all weekend. Officials shared the following tips for people :