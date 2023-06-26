Busta Rhymes Receiving BET Awards’ Lifetime Achievement

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Busta Rhymes was overcome with emotion when he was presented with the Lifetime Achievement honors at the 2023 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

Busta Rhymes 51 years ago in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn, New York, had to pause several times before even starting his acceptance speech as the crowd went wild with appreciation.

“So, I’m gonna wear it on my sleeve. I do wanna cry,” the rapid-fire rhymer finally said before he had to hit the pause button again to gather himself and wipe away tears.