Meek Mill Freestyles over Jay-Z, Tupac, and Jadakiss Beats (Video)

Meek Mill hit Instagram and shared clips of three freestyles. One tackling Tupac’s “Hail Mary,” another over JAY-Z’s “Renegade,” and also Jadakiss’ “Still Feel Me.”

Meek Mill stated he is working on a joint album with Vory before announcing the second one is a “collab album.” The joint album with Vory is set to feature Symba.

What yall think about his freestyles?

Check out video via Meek Mill instagram