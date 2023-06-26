Keeping the love for our REACH Media gang going strong, POTC had the absolute delight of having our brother from up the hallway stop by the show, the incredibly blessed and highly-favored Willie Moore Jr.!
RELATED: POTC Exclusive: Ryan Cameron Breaks Down His Many, Many Lanes Of Entrepreneurship
As head honcho of The Willie Moore Jr. Show, the Missouri-raised master storyteller felt right at home in our studio for an extended chat about all the things he was on the horizon to share with his listeners and the world alike. Whether its getting back to his “Pretty Willie” days of making music or simply letting adopted kids like he once was know how special they are as the “chosen” ones, one things that’s for certain is that Willie’s heart, mind and career are all in a good place.
Watch the full interview with Willie Moore Jr. on Posted On The Corner to hear everything he’s got in store for us:
The post Willie Moore Jr. Opens Up About Adoption, Fave Gospel Record And The Return Of ‘Pretty Willie’ appeared first on Black America Web.
Willie Moore Jr. Opens Up About Adoption, Fave Gospel Record And The Return Of ‘Pretty Willie’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former "Cabaret" Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
Tyler Perry First African American to Own Two Major TV Networks
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Tyler Perry, Diddy, 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neal, trying to buy BET
-
Russell Simmons Dragged For Filth By Daughter & Kimora, Twitter Piles On
-
UPDATE: "Petition" To Kick Nicki Minaj Out of Neighborhood Appears To Be A Troll
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
President Biden announced Jackson, Mississippi will Receive $115 Million to Resolve Water Crisis