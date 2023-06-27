You Can Now Rent Out Barbie’s Dream House!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

For all the barbie fans out there, you can now book an Airbnb stay at her DreamHouse right before the official movie comes to theaters July 21.

The pink pad will be available to rent in California this summer, but the house has been given a twist by Barbie’s beau Ken.

The “life-size toy pink mansion” sits above the beach and boasts “panoramic views,” according to an AirBnb listing purportedly written by Ken.

“Welcome to my Kendom! While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night,” reads the listing.

“I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse,” it adds.

The house is fitted out with cowboy gear, an outdoor disco dance floor, an infinity pool and a wardrobe full of clothes.

Guests can book from 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m ET) on July 17, with two one-night stays for up to two guests available on July 21 and July 22.

Those selected will also be able to take home Ken-style yellow and pink Impala skates and surfboard, the listing adds.

The DreamHouse is part of promotional efforts for the new “Barbie” movie from Warner Bros. which is set for release on July 21. Warner Bros., like CNN, is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Check out the Airbnb here! https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2023/06/27/barbie-malibu-dreamhouse-airbnb-free-photos/70360535007/