Say What?! Raleigh Owners of Wild Animals Can Keep Them as Pets?

Starting July 1, if you have a dangerous wild animal acquired before Sept. 3, 2022, you can keep it — but you’re required to register the animal with the city’s Animal Control Unit and pay a registration fee.

The registration requirement is part of ordinance No. 2022-395, which amends Section 12-3004 of the Raleigh City Code.

The ban for new owners within city limits to acquire a dangerous wild animal as a pet was implemented on Sept. 3, 2022, after a venomous zebra cobra was spotted on a north Raleigh porch in June 2021. The ban covers animals such as lions, tigers, wolves, monkeys, hybrids or crossbreeds and medically significant venomous snakes.

Any dangerous wild animal that is harbored, possessed, kept, maintained, released, transported or controlled by any person in violation of the city ordinance will be taken and impounded by the Animal Control Unit of the Raleigh Police Department for the protection of the animal, as well as the public.

Owners who violate the ordinance will have their animals impounded by police and pay a $500 penalty. They’ll also have to reimburse the city for all costs of caring for, housing and relocating their animals.