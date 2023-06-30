Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Get a Street Named In Their Honor

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are being honored with street named after the iconic rap group.
On Tuesday, June 27, the city of Cleveland decided to rename the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue after the beloved collective after a year-long campaign by fans. Back in 2022, a petition was created by fans to rename East 99th Street as “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” as an homage to Layzie, Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh’s neighborhood. Their neighborhood was the prime inspiration behind the group’s second album E. 1999 Eternal, which features their hits “1st of Tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads.”
