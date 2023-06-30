Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Get a Street Named In Their Honor

Bone Thugs’ street naming ceremony is scheduled to go down on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is set to happen on the same day as Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday. Their long-overdue honor also comes amid a busy time for the crew. Their collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. was used in the new Fast X film and they’re reportedly headed out on their farewell tour. Their “High Hope Concert Series” is set to go down in November with appearance from Ice Cube, Cypree Hill, and more.