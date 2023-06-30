Listen Live
Music

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Get a Street Named In Their Honor

Published on June 30, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are being honored with street named after the iconic rap group.

On Tuesday, June 27, the city of Cleveland decided to rename the intersection of East 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue after the beloved collective after a year-long campaign by fans. Back in 2022, a petition was created by fans to rename East 99th Street as “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” as an homage to Layzie, Krayzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh’s neighborhood. Their neighborhood was the prime inspiration behind the group’s second album E. 1999 Eternal, which features their hits “1st of Tha Month” and “Tha Crossroads.”

Bone Thugs’ street naming ceremony is scheduled to go down on August 11 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is set to happen on the same day as Hip-Hop’s 50th birthday. Their long-overdue honor also comes amid a busy time for the crew. Their collaboration with The Notorious B.I.G. was used in the new Fast X film and they’re reportedly headed out on their farewell tour. Their “High Hope Concert Series” is set to go down in November with appearance from Ice Cube, Cypree Hill, and more.

More from K97.5
Black Music Month Non-Branded Graphics
Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2023

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close